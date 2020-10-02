Independent book shop promising something for every reader set to open in town centre

Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

From epic novels and self-help books to Manga and Marvel comics, a town is set to welcome a new independent book shop which promises to have something for every reader.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson

Not Just Books will officially open its doors in Thetford’s Town Centre, on Saturday, October 3.

Janes James is the owner of the independent book shop, located on Riverside walk, and hopes to bring something a bit different to the town. She said: “Like everybody else, I had some time to think over lockdown and I thought what do I want to do?

“I had a little dream of owning a book shop since I completed my open university degree in English Literature in 2016, and I am book-mad.

“The opportunity came about and I couldn’t turn it down.

Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson

“But I think it is a really good time in terms of escapism. We can’t travel like we were, so it’s an opportunity to visit different worlds or countries, real or imaginary, and I think we could all do with that right now.

“Certainly as the weather is changing, what better time to hunker down with blanket forts, hot chocolate and a good book.”

As its name suggests, the ‘Not Just Books’ shop, will also offer illustrated novels, comics, and even a “geek gift shop” including Dungeons and Dragons products.

Each book is handpicked and ordered by Ms James, and she hopes to hold book clubs, author events and signings in the future.

Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson Janes James is set to open a new independent book shop, called Not Just Books, in Thetford's Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson

The 45-year-old added: “As far as I am concerned everybody need books, from epic novels like war and peace epic, to books for positivity and break ups.

“Dungeons and Dragons is story telling in a different medium and I’m even thinking about table top gaming and offering space for players.” The opening of the shop comes as high street across Norfolk have been left struggling amid the pandemic, but Ms James, a former book keeper, said she has seen a rise in footfall in Thetford in recent weeks.

“People are ready to embrace the high street again,” she said.

“The footfall has increased so much in Thetford and I have been really impressed. People have been passing by to say how wonderful it is to have another shop opening.”

You may also want to watch: