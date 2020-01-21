Search

Advanced search

Café in city park forced to close

PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 21 January 2020

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A popular park café has been forced to close - but its manager says he hopes to be back in business soon.

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Manager Simon Stokes with a Chocolate Beast milk shake, pictured at its opening in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCafé Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Manager Simon Stokes with a Chocolate Beast milk shake, pictured at its opening in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Park Britannia, better known to some as the Waterloo Park café, posted on Facebook on Monday to say it was now "closed until further notice".

Simon Stokes, its manager, said he had been forced the shut the doors due to an administrative issue, but added talks were ongoing and that he was receiving support from Norwich City Council.

He said he hoped to reopen as soon as possible.

In August last year, it was feared the café would have to close for good after social enterprise Britannia Enterprises, which took over its running and also ran Café Britannia near Norwich Prison, went into liquidation.

But an 11th hour deal was struck when the social enterprise came to an agreement with the city council to keep the café open. Mr Stokes, who has been manager since its opening, then took on its running.

You may also want to watch:

He said he loved being at the café and had not had any intentions of closing.

Before the café, which is in a Grade II listed pavilion, was reopened in 2017 it had been closed for more than a decade, and last revamped more than 15 years ago.

Supporters of the enterprise voiced their disappointment in the comments, with Dean Howell saying: "Sorry to hear this, lovely place! Great food and customer service!"

And Jan Allen said: "So sorry to hear that. I hope that something works out for you."

Most Read

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

‘What sort of man are you?’ Judge slams thug who headbutted ex-partner

Samuel Steward leaving court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New holiday flights launched from Norwich to Turkey and Tenerife

The Antalya region on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast - one of the highlights of Norwich Airport’s new annual destination guide. Pic: submitted

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

When unmarried mothers were vilified: heartbreaking letter from Mary, 72, will break your heart...

There was a time when unmarried mothers did not dare to show their face PHOTO: GETTY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists