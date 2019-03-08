Norwich named one of Europe's most beautiful cities by CNN

Norwich has been named one of 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists by CNN. Photo: Jo Clarke (c) copyright newzulu.com

Norwich could see an influx of visitors from the USA as American news network CNN names it among the best cities to visit in Europe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The list, which was published on July 23, features "wonderful options that attract fewer visitors" and singles out Norwich as the best English city with hardly any tourists.

The entry for the fine city reads: "The saying goes that Norwich has a pub for every day of the year and a church for every Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

"While that's perhaps stretching the truth, this most quintessential of English cities is certainly home to some of the most stunning medieval architecture in England.

"Norwich Cathedral dates back to 1096 and the streets of Colegate and Elm Hill are home to picturesque, centuries-old homes.

The Adam and Eve pub, on Bishopsgate, is said to be the oldest pub in the country, dating back to 1249."

Other cities included on the list of 20 were Malmo in Sweden, Minsk in Belarus, and Debrecen in Hungary.