Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Norwich named one of Europe's most beautiful cities by CNN

PUBLISHED: 11:13 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 24 July 2019

Norwich has been named one of 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists by CNN. Photo: Jo Clarke

Norwich has been named one of 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists by CNN. Photo: Jo Clarke

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Norwich could see an influx of visitors from the USA as American news network CNN names it among the best cities to visit in Europe.

The list, which was published on July 23, features "wonderful options that attract fewer visitors" and singles out Norwich as the best English city with hardly any tourists.

The entry for the fine city reads: "The saying goes that Norwich has a pub for every day of the year and a church for every Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

"While that's perhaps stretching the truth, this most quintessential of English cities is certainly home to some of the most stunning medieval architecture in England.

"Norwich Cathedral dates back to 1096 and the streets of Colegate and Elm Hill are home to picturesque, centuries-old homes.

The Adam and Eve pub, on Bishopsgate, is said to be the oldest pub in the country, dating back to 1249."

Other cities included on the list of 20 were Malmo in Sweden, Minsk in Belarus, and Debrecen in Hungary.

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Weather warning issued for more thunderstorms in Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists