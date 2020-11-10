Search

New B&M store in Norwich to create 75 jobs

PUBLISHED: 11:07 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 10 November 2020

B&M is opening another new store. Pic: EDP

B&M is opening another new store. Pic: EDP

Archant

Discount retailer B&M is opening its third store in Norwich on November 20.

The store, which already has outlets in the Riverside retail park and Mile Cross Lane, is opening in Neatmarket, Hall Road.

The new store, allowed to open in lockdown because it is deemed an essential retailer will open its doors at 9am.

It comes as another discount chain Home Bargains, with outlets across Norfolk and Waveney, also recently announced it was opening another shop in Norwich.

A B&M spokesman said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new store this month and look forward to welcoming customers through our doors.

“It is great that we have been able to bring our third store to Norwich and create even more job opportunities in the local area.”

B&M has opened more than 600 stores since it formed in 1978.

