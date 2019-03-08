'It's really sad to see it go' - Best friends to close tea room

Amanda Medler and Sarah Douglass decided to open a cafe after meeting in a pub. Picture: Sarah Douglass Archant

Two Norwich best friends have been forced to close their tea room in Taverham.

Silver Fox Tea Room will close its doors after three years. Picture: Sarah Douglass Silver Fox Tea Room will close its doors after three years. Picture: Sarah Douglass

Silver Fox Tea Room, on Fakenham Road, will close its doors on September 7 due to a lack of trade.

It was opened three years ago by Amanda Medler and Sarah Douglass, both from Taverham, who met in the Silver Fox pub five years ago. The pub will remain open.

Mrs Douglass, who used to own a beauty business, said: "Opening a tea room was something we always wanted to do - so we did it."

The tea room sells fresh to order food from paninis to jacket potatoes and Slimming World friendly meals.

They also stock home made cakes.

Mrs Douglass said: "It's been an amazing three years and we've become good friends with our customers."

In the last three months of business, Mrs Douglass said that she intends to have fun.

On September 7 they are holding a charity afternoon tea to raise money for life-saving surgery for Karen Pugh.