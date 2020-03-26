ABC offering 20pc off to key workers and ready to deliver medical supplies

ABC Taxis are offering 20% off to key workers. Picture: ABC Taxis Archant

A Norwich taxi firm has revealed it is giving key workers 20pc off their fare and is poised to step in to help deliver medical supplies and parcels to the public.

ABC Taxis is the city’s largest taxi firm and has said it is operating “fairly normally” to allow key workers to travel to work and to the shops.

“We do a lot of work with NHS staff getting them to the shops when there are specific opening hours them,” day driver manager Chris Ford said.

“We give them 20% off, as well as any person carrying out an essential service. Now’s the time for us to be doing what we can, it’s the least we can do,” he said.

The fleet, which includes battery-powered cars, is also doing delivery service for The George Restaurant, and will be supporting Yodel when the time comes that they need more drivers, Mr Ford said.

“We’ve also been talking to healthcare providers about delivering items that can be put in the back of a car, so as and when we can step in to help we will,” he said.

Mr Ford added that all cars are being cleaned after every journey, and no more than two people are allowed in the back of the vehicle.