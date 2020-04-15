Video

WATCH: Chin up! Barber boss creates self-isolation video on how to trim a beard

Mark Young at Swagger & Jacks in Norwich, which is currently closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

The head of a Norwich barber’s has come to the rescue of men needing a beard trim while at home by posting a DIY video.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Young, from Swagger & Jacks, shows how to trim and shape your beard. Pic: Swagger & Jacks Mark Young, from Swagger & Jacks, shows how to trim and shape your beard. Pic: Swagger & Jacks

And in a matter of days, the short clip created by Mark Young from Swagger & Jacks, Orford Hill, has attracted more than 19,000 views.

It comes as people are in need of some basic advice in how to cope with their hair while not being able to get it cut. Last week Norwich hair stylist Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, donned a wig to show ladies how to cut a fringe.

People have also been posting online their own attempts at keeping their hair in trim; locally, former Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie showed images of himself after his own trim. Others such as well known Radio DJ Greg James posted on Instagram his wife Bella Mackie giving him a trim.

Mark Young, from Swagger & Jacks, shows how to trim and shape your beard. Pic: Swagger & Jacks Mark Young, from Swagger & Jacks, shows how to trim and shape your beard. Pic: Swagger & Jacks

Now, Mr Young, who himself is renowned for his long, well-shaped beard, has posted a video showing the best way to shape and condition a long beard.

To start, you need to wear a top that’s a different colour to your beard, says Mr Young so you can clearly see the beard outline.

After brushing your whiskers flat onto your chest, you use large clippers with no guard and work from the centre to the edges pressing the clippers into the beard to the target length.

You then use mini trimmers down the side to get a line where you are going to shave to.

Then use a dry foil razor, move the foil side to side, working up and away, feeding the stubble into the foil head.

Or you can do a wet shave using shaving oil and a razor but work in the direction of your natural hair growth to avoid ingrowing hairs, he says.

Then use a comb on your moustache, to hold it in place, and trim from the centre outwards using the edge of the mini clippers only and follow using the pink upper line of your lips to create a natural contour and repeat on the other side. Then brush your beard into position.

Finish with some beard balm, heated by a hairdryer and then in the palm of your hand which you add through your beard.

The beard trim has already received more than 19,000 views on Swagger & Jacks’ Facebook where it forms a new series of ‘Help at Home’ videos hosted by Mr Young.

Other videos include how to cope with longer length hair, using products including texturising powder and spray. Mr Young says that with longer hair, it exposes more of your natural curl and you can start changing the direction of your hair. He suggests considering a different parting, a quiff or bringing a full fringe forward. He also says you should consider what products you are using and how; using something on wet hair dilutes the strength, but on dry, it is much stronger and provides more hold.

To watch the video click here go to www.facebook.com/Swagger-Jacks-Gentlemens-Grooming

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here