Full details of Norwich summer flight schedule revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:33 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 29 October 2019

New flights are starting from Norwich to Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Archant

The details of flights out of Norwich next summer to destinations including Turkey and Greece have been revealed.

Norwich Airport revealed earlier this month that Antalya on Turkey's Turquise Coast had been added to their destination board.

TUI has confirmed today that the flights will run from May to October, and will also be introducing 10 and 11 night holidays to Dalaman.

The details of further holiday flights have been revealed, with flights to Bulgaria, Cyprus and Italy confirmed between May and September 2020.

MORE: The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20mFlights to Greece, Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Tenerife will also be on offer between May and October 2020.

Those looking to go to Tenerife will get a further window with extra flights added between October 3 and April 23 2021.

Flights to Lapland, the Northern Lights and an Arctic Experience are also on offer in December and February.

On the domestic front, Loganair is launching flights to Newquay, Cornwall, from April to October.

Flights to Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Guernsey, Jersey, and Manchester will also still be on offer.

Flights to the Netherlands, which are year round up to four times daily, will continue as normal.

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, said: "Backed by RCA's proven commercial and operational expertise, commitment to success is enabling us to connect East Anglia to many domestic, European and intercontinental destinations, providing essential links for holidaymakers and business.

"The Fly Norwich 2020 preview has the exciting new additions of Antalya and Newquay, along with the new 10 and 11 night holidays to Dalaman, ringing in the new decade."

He added: "We are often told by passengers that they much prefer the convenience of their doorstep airport compared to the London airports, and we are proud to serve a catchment area of nearly 2.3 million people.

"Our economic input is also a proud one; we have 274 staff and support - directly and indirectly - 1,240 jobs, with approximately £70 million contributed to the local economy."

