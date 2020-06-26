Steakhouse asks customers to pre-order as reopening confirmed

Middletons in Norwich will reopen next week. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2015

Norwich steakhouse Middletons has revealed it will reopen next week having been closed for 15 weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Middletons steakhouse and grill closed under government lockdown in March, but will be throwing open its doors on July 4. Bosses at the Timberhill-based restaurant have confirmed that only cashless payments will be taken, with customers encouraged to pre-order via the restaurant’s app.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Pizza garden’ to open as restaurant and church team up

Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons, said: “Norwich has a thriving restaurant scene and we’re delighted to announce that we will be reopening the restaurant.

“We have a duty of care to all our staff and diners to ensure they have, not only an enjoyable experience at our restaurant, but a safe one too. This is why we have created extra guidelines on top of those created by the government.” Further safety precautions being exercised by the restaurant includes all staff having their temperature checked before each shift, masks and gloves being available to staff, and hand sanitiser stations across the restaurant.