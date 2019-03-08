Norwich Starbucks closed for refurbishment
PUBLISHED: 14:20 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 12 March 2019
Archant
You may have to go elsewhere for a coffee for the next fortnight as a Norwich branch of Starbucks has closed for refurbishment.
The Castle Mall Starbucks, located on the ground floor, is shut until March 25 at 11am whilst the store is transformed.
The refurbishment includes new seating areas and a more spacious layout, modern design additions and a completely new look for the store.
The first 50 customers into Starbucks when it reopens will also receive a free reusable cup.
Kavita, franchisee of the branch, said: “We at KBeverage are really excited to reopen our store with a brand new look.
“We can’t wait for customers to see our refreshed design.”
Robert Bradley, Centre Manager at Castle Mall, said: “Starbucks are a very popular tenant within Castle Mall and we look forward to seeing the refreshed unit later this month.”
Whilst the branch is closed, the nearest Starbucks is in St Stephens Street at the entrance to intu Chapelfield.