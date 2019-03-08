Norwich staff rate their bosses out of ten

Norwich staff have rated their bosses 6.8 out of ten. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich employees have rated their bosses on average at 6.8 out of 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Research carried out by background checking technology experts PASS, found that staff’s feelings towards their bosses varied from region to region.

In the East of England employees rated their superiors at 6.8, compared to the highest rating of 7.0 in the South West region.

Following the South West, Welsh staff rated their bosses at 6.9, joint with the East Midlands.

Next is the West Midlands rating their bosses at 6.8 out of 10.

The region which disliked their bosses the most was the North West of England, giving them just 6 out of 10.

The figures vary between sectors, with healthcare workers rating their bosses at just 3.8 out of 10.

Those in IT rated bosses the highest at 7.3 out of 10.

Luke Battah, chief executive at PASS Technology, said: “A good employee-employer relationship is critical for the culture and success of a business or brand.”