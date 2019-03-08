Search

Norwich shops and restaurants saw boost in sales during Canary promotion parade

PUBLISHED: 16:22 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 07 May 2019

Crowds outside Castle Mall, Norwich, during the Canary promotion celebrations on early May Bank Holiday. Picture: Robert Bradley

Crowds outside Castle Mall, Norwich, during the Canary promotion celebrations on early May Bank Holiday. Picture: Robert Bradley

Robert Bradley

Norwich businesses saw a big boost in sales and visitor numbers during the Canary promotion parade on May Bank Holiday.

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Some 50,000 Norwich City fans lined the streets to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

Supporters gathered outside City Hall as early as 6am to catch a glimpse of the Norwich City players and staff who were interviewed by sports presenter Jake Humphrey on the balcony.

Cheering fans dressed in yellow and green waved flags and raised scarves as players atop an open-top bus made its way through the city.

By midday, thousands of people descended to cafes and restaurants in the city centre for a quick bite before the testimonial game kick-off at 3pm.

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Queues could be seen spilling out of the doors while shopping malls and supermarkets were also packed with Canary supporters.

A spokesman from Castle Mall said footfall was up by 53pc compared to last year's early May bank holiday, adding: "The food businesses were visibly busier than they would have been on a regular bank holiday."

Charity KindaKafe, in Castle Meadow, said it saw more people coming through the doors compared to a typical working day.

A spokesman said: "In terms of bank holidays were are usually pretty quiet on this end, but having everyone in Norwich hyped up with the football thing really helped.

"Looking at takings from [the day] it made a dramatic difference."

Harriets Cafe Tearooms, in London Street, said it was around 30pc busier than usual with lots of people coming in for takeaway food and drinks.

The restaurant manager said: "It was a constant flow of people, it was really nice and positive, everyone was on a high from the parade."

Some of the 20,000 fans who made their way to Carrow Road for the special celebration match made a stopover to the Riverside, just a stone's throw away from the stadium.

A spokesman said: "It certainly helped to boost numbers this weekend. Without looking at the figures there were definitely more people here on Sunday than normal.

"There was a nice family atmosphere and it was really sociable."

