Revealed: Norwich's Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall. Archant

Castle Mall's new name and signage has been revealed ahead of a major rebrand of the site.

Castle Mall in Norwich has putting in an application to change its signage Castle Mall in Norwich has putting in an application to change its signage

Bosses at the city centre shopping hub have applied to change their signage dumping the old 'mall' name for Castle Quarter.

Sources said the change is to reflect Castle Mall's transformation from a simple shopping centre to a more experiential destination offering food, cinema, a gym and soon a bowling alley.

Robert Bradley in the space where a new bowling alley will be in Castle Mall, Norwich Robert Bradley in the space where a new bowling alley will be in Castle Mall, Norwich

Planning documents show drawings of the new signage with the strapline: "Shop. Dine. Watch. Play."

The full rebrand is expected to be revealed in the Autumn but bosses are remaining tight-lipped about what else is planned.

However Robert Bradley, Castle Mall's general manager did say: "We have lots happening at Castle Mall at the moment with the very welcome opening of PureGym, Superbowl UK coming soon, great restaurants like the award winning Bourgee, new stores and some excellent initiatives like the Sharing Office, Made in Norwich and the Honesty Library.

Robert Bradley at the Timberhill Terrace when it was under construction. Robert Bradley at the Timberhill Terrace when it was under construction.

"But this is just the beginning and part of the changes coming include some new signage and a new look which we're looking forward to revealing later on this year. There are lots of reasons to visit Castle Mall - and there will be even more soon."

The reincarnation of the area began in 2016 when it proposed a new restaurant quarter now known as the Timberhill Terrace.

The development cost £3m and now hosts luxury restaurants and bars like Bourgee as well as Mexican Cocina.

More recently Superbowl has invested £2m into the mall.

Superbowl's site will include 12 lanes, an obstacle course and a Sega arcade zone. In total 35 jobs will be created.

The recently opened PureGym revealed it had invested £1.5m in the site and created 18 news jobs.

The long-term plan is for Castle Mall to beat the downturn on the high street by diversifying.

Earlier this year Mr Bradley explained: "Consumers are now spending as much as 48pc of discretionary expenditure on experiences and experiential products. Millennials and Gen Z are driving this, with young people and families spending more on entertainment, attractions and other experiences than ever before.

"Therefore there is significant opportunity at Castle Mall, through this new strategic direction, to be highly successful."

The new Castle Quarter signs will be located around the site and will be in shades of bright silver, purple and black, according to a planning application made to Norwich City Council.