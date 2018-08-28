Norwich School awarded highest level of Young Chamber Enterprise Recognition Award

Norwich School pupils. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Norwich School has been awarded Norfolk Chamber’s highest level of the Young Chamber Enterprise Recognition Award.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school has been awarded a commendation, which recognises education establishments that are committed to improving the employability skills of young people.

Award judges praised the sustainable and focused programmes which were in place at the school to encourage students to consider opportunities in the world of business.

Nova Fairbank, head of policy, governance and public affairs, and a member of the Young Chamber Board, said: “One of Norfolk Chamber’s key priorities is helping to bridge the gap between business and education.

“Norwich School are very proactive in ensuring their students have access to business engagement opportunities, such as supporting Norfolk Chamber in the delivery of our B2B event, as well as running their own Young Chamber group.”