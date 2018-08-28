Search

Advanced search

Norwich School awarded highest level of Young Chamber Enterprise Recognition Award

PUBLISHED: 09:04 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:19 15 November 2018

Norwich School pupils. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Norwich School pupils. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Norwich School has been awarded Norfolk Chamber’s highest level of the Young Chamber Enterprise Recognition Award.

The school has been awarded a commendation, which recognises education establishments that are committed to improving the employability skills of young people.

Award judges praised the sustainable and focused programmes which were in place at the school to encourage students to consider opportunities in the world of business.

Nova Fairbank, head of policy, governance and public affairs, and a member of the Young Chamber Board, said: “One of Norfolk Chamber’s key priorities is helping to bridge the gap between business and education.

“Norwich School are very proactive in ensuring their students have access to business engagement opportunities, such as supporting Norfolk Chamber in the delivery of our B2B event, as well as running their own Young Chamber group.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Nostalgia Family motor business Holden Group celebrates 90 years of service, satisfaction and teamwork

Andy Russell
Reliance Service Station in Heigham Street, Norwich, in the 1960s when it still sold petrol. Picture supplied by Holden Group

Holden is a name associated with the motor trade in Norfolk for 90 years. Motoring editor Andy Russell chats to current CEO Tim Holden, third generation in the family motor group, about how it has become a nationally-recognised driving force.

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf.

Roys of Wroxham eyes expansion despite profits slowing in high-cost year

Roys of Wroxham. Picture: James Bass

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norwich Airport airline Flybe puts itself up for sale

Norwich Airport, Flybe, travel, plane, aircraft, holiday. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide