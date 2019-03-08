Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Owner of Norwich's Royal Arcade claims: 'We've already slashed rents'

PUBLISHED: 12:16 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 25 June 2019

The Royal Arcade in Norwich now has seven empty units Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Royal Arcade in Norwich now has seven empty units Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

The owner of Norwich's landmark Royal Arcade has refused to drop rents for struggling shop owners claiming the bills were slashed just two months ago.

Bosses at insurance giant Legal & General broke their silence declaring they have revised rents this year and are now working to get business rates reduced as well.

Until now the firm has remained silent amid calls from traders, the council and the public for help in keeping the historic shopping venue prosperous

MORE: Calls to 'save the jewel in Norwich's crown' as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

It comes as seven out of 15 units currently stand empty. Meanwhile it's feared flagship store Langleys could quit the Royal Arcade.

Matt Jarvis, fund manager at Legal & General, said: "In the face of unprecedented high street retail conditions, Legal & General has been working closely with and supporting its retailers at the Royal Arcade in order to ensure that it remains a vibrant, successful and sustainable shopping environment.

"As an owner, we believe that the only way to achieve this is through a collaborative and transparent approach to working with our occupiers, making sure that we are in touch with fast changing on the ground conditions.

"As such, in April we reviewed all leases to make sure that they were in line with the market, offering a rental adjustment or reduction wherever this was not the case. We did not have to do this - but it was one way we felt we could support small businesses in the current market."

You may also want to watch:

He went on to add the firm had appointed a rating surveyor to help argue for a reduction in business rates and bring down total overheads. He stated they would be opening up a "positive dialogue" with the city council.

A spokeswoman from the city council said they were currently "no further forward" but they were in talks with Legal & General over the issue.

Retailers in the arcade face rents of around £36,000 for a single unit plus rates of around half that as well as service charge.

Last week Paul Kendrick, city council cabinet member for resources, said: "It is a difficult time for the retail sector and we would urge Legal & General to drop its rents for the tenants and save the jewel in Norwich's crown."

Langleys' managing director Steve Scott said he had "raised his concerns" to legal giant Legal & General a year ago but was ignored and so began plans to develop another store, out of the arcade, scheduled to be open in September.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Number of empty homes in Norwich almost doubles in 18 months

Bury Street Golden Triangle, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Starving two-month-old puppy rescued from rubbish dump

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Stylish café, bar and restaurant’ set for auction

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists