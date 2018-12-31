Video

Norwich’s latest Instagram sensation – pugs Victoria and Albert

Norwich internet sensation Victoria and Albert the pugs with a purpose Pic: www.pugroyalty.co.uk

Meet Victoria and Albert – the pugs destined to become one of Norwich’s biggest online brands.

Pug royalty, Albert (right) and Victoria (left), in their matching royal clothing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pug royalty, Albert (right) and Victoria (left), in their matching royal clothing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The pair, who live in the city with their owners Vanessa and Nick Applin, have already made an impact online with one video of Albert getting a shoulder rub clocking up a whopping 12 million views across multiple websites.

That particular video went viral after online magazine LADbible shared it but instead of turning the lovable couple into a money spinner Vanessa and Nick are determined their pugs’ fame should be used for good.

Victoria and Albert are already comfortable with their burgeoning celebrity status having led the Lord Mayor’s Procession in Norwich last summer and they are also mascots for social enterprise The Feed.

Business writer Caroline Culot with Albert the Royal pug. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Business writer Caroline Culot with Albert the Royal pug. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

In fact the pug pair have helped raise more than £40,000 for The Foundation, the Feed’s charity which raises money to combat poverty and homelessness in Norwich.

They are a growing breed of ‘pug power’ with other pets taking social media by storm.

“We are happy to grow Victoria and Albert’s social media accounts but we are only interested in them doing something for the social good, we have a responsibility to make Norwich a decent place to live in,” said Nick, who is a brand manager working for businesses like the Taverham-based fitness firm Sportlink.

“We first got Albert when our daughter left home and we were empty nesters,” said Vanessa, a driving instructor. They then realised Albert needed a doggie companion and they got Victoria. “I just set up a twitter account for them and it went from there,” added Nick.

Pug Royalty, Albert and Victoria with the Pinkun cow, Wesley Moolahan, during their visit to the Archant offices. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pug Royalty, Albert and Victoria with the Pinkun cow, Wesley Moolahan, during their visit to the Archant offices. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

They then thought the pugs needed something to wear for special occasions so had two outfits specially made modelled on Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s real regal attire.

Victoria’s dress is a replica right down to a string of pearls and Albert’s has brass buttons and a row of medals. However, they also have denim jackets for casual wear – Albert’s with his name on and Victoria’s sporting the slogan ‘Girl Gang’.

But away from the spotlight they roam free and are treated to two meals of freshly cooked dog dinners. But like most celebrities the pugs, weighing 7.6 kilos, keep an eye on their waistlines. “Victoria will eat anything and her favourite treat is banana, Albert loves sausage or chicken,” said Vanessa.

And at the end of the day they both go to sleep in their ‘melon bed’, a large fluffy cushion in the shape of a water melon.

Pug Royalty, Albert and Victoria, in their matching denim jackets during their visit to the Archant offices. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pug Royalty, Albert and Victoria, in their matching denim jackets during their visit to the Archant offices. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pug power on Instagram

‘Doug the Pug’ @itsdougthepug has 3.7m followers

Pug Royalty, Albert (right) and Victoria (left), in their matching royal clothing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pug Royalty, Albert (right) and Victoria (left), in their matching royal clothing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘King of pop culture’

‘The Pugdashians’ @pugdashians have 154,000 followers

‘Sissy, Tilly and Natty are therapy dogs’

Archant's Caroline Culot with Albert the Royal pug. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant's Caroline Culot with Albert the Royal pug. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Loulou the pug @pugloulou has 206,000 followers

‘Cuddly puggy bear’

Archant's Millie Sadler with Albert the Royal pug. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant's Millie Sadler with Albert the Royal pug. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Victoria celebrating her first birthday with a special cake. Pic: www.pugroyalty.co.uk Victoria celebrating her first birthday with a special cake. Pic: www.pugroyalty.co.uk

Taking social media by storm: Victoria and Albert. Pic: www.pugroyalty.co.uk Taking social media by storm: Victoria and Albert. Pic: www.pugroyalty.co.uk