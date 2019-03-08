Search

Norwich brewery teams up with city bar to offer new 'sell-out' tipple

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 23 April 2019

Managing Director of Redwell brewery in Trowse, Ben Hopkins. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.

Redwell Brewing and Gonzo’s Tearoom have joined forces for a series of new craft beers – and the first one almost completely sold out over the balmy Easter weekend.

The brewing team at Redwell brewery in Trowse. From left to right: Steven Dobinson, Belinda Jennigs (Head Brewer), Marcel Liput and William Cornish. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.The brewing team at Redwell brewery in Trowse. From left to right: Steven Dobinson, Belinda Jennigs (Head Brewer), Marcel Liput and William Cornish. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.

Gonzo's, in London Street, began selling Redwell's new Chewy IPA for the Easter bank holiday – and it virtually sold out, with the two venues pulling more than 2,000 pints of the ale.

The passion fruit IPA, created by head brewer Belinda Jennings at the Redwell site in Trowse, went on sale for £4.50 a pint at Gonzo's in what is the first of a new series of tipples.

Peter Reeve, head of sales and 'chief taster' at Redwell Brewing, said: “It's a new collaboration, our Chewy IPA is only available at our tap room under the arches in Trowse and at Gonzo's – and it's been a sell-out weekend. I can't say too much more but we are planning a new one soon on a ginger theme.”

The team at Redwell brewery in Trowse. From left to right: Ben Hopkins (Managing director), William Cornish, Marcel Liput, Steven Dobinson, Belinda Jennings (Head Brewer), Peter Reeve and Laura Handford. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.The team at Redwell brewery in Trowse. From left to right: Ben Hopkins (Managing director), William Cornish, Marcel Liput, Steven Dobinson, Belinda Jennings (Head Brewer), Peter Reeve and Laura Handford. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.

Beer called 'chewy' in the trade is used to describe a thick, viscous, “palate-coating body” with “abundant maltiness” although in this case it's more a fun reference to Star Wars' character Chewbacca because the taste is, according to Redwell, “out of this world”.

Mike Baxter, from Gonzo's said: “I wanted craft beer which I could source from nearby rather than from across the country and instead of searching for what I wanted, I got together with Redwell to make what I wanted.

“My aim is to source things from within a 20-25 mile radius. It's done really well, in fact I've practically sold out over the Easter weekend.

“A strong history of brewing locally has been given a fresh new lease of life.”

Beer brewed at Redwell Brewing. Pic: Archant.Beer brewed at Redwell Brewing. Pic: Archant.

Gonzo's offers beer, burgers, cakes, coffee and cocktails and is renowned for its chicken wing happy hour when every weekday between 3pm-6pm wings are for sale for 25p each.

Founded in 2013, Redwell Brewing is one of the first UK craft breweries to make its entire range certified vegan and audited gluten-free. It promotes itself with the fun tagline “driven by love, beer and unicorn tears” with its passion being “to brew great beer that everyone can enjoy”.

Redwell's range includes a crisp pilsner and a super-hopped west coast pale ale. It also brews steam lager made with lager yeast which is fermented at ale temperature and mashes up Belgian wheat beers with IPA to create a “deliciously drinkable” white IPA.

You can now buy Redwell's 'Chewy IPA' at Gonzo's tea room in Norwich under a new collaboration.You can now buy Redwell's 'Chewy IPA' at Gonzo's tea room in Norwich under a new collaboration.

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, NorwichGonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich

