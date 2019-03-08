Date announced for opening of new ten-pin bowling alley

Superbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl Norwich

An exact date has been confirmed today for the opening of Norwich's new ten-pin bowling centre and games arcade in Castle Mall.

Work currently going on at Superbowl in Castle Mall. Pic: Castle Mall Work currently going on at Superbowl in Castle Mall. Pic: Castle Mall

Norwich's new ten-pin bowling centre and games arcade is set to open in a month's time in Castle Mall on Thursday, September 26, it was confirmed today.

Superbowl UK is creating more than 35 jobs and opening in the city thanks to more than £375,000 invested by owners Sega Amusements International. Superbowl UK has 10 venues around the UK with four new centres opening around the UK, including Norwich.

The facilities will include bowling, laser quest games, a 'Ninja' assault courses, soft play and Sega Prize Zone arcades offering a variety of video games.

The Sega amusement arcade area is also set to bring classic games to the site, featuring characters who include favourites like Sonic the Hedgehog. The centre will be capable of hosting up to 40 birthday parties a week, aiming to mirror the success of its venue in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The company expects the bowling alley to attract thousands of visitors to Castle Mall each week. George Smith, marketing and events coordinator, said: "Superbowl UK Norwich will bring our distinctive brand of family entertainment into the city. We will be modernising the customer experience with the latest audio and visual, including projector screens at the end of bowling lanes showing all of our latest offers."