Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Norwich Nando's set to reopen with new outdoor area after refurb

PUBLISHED: 14:02 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 25 July 2019

Nando's at Norwich Riverside is closed for refurbishment Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Nando's at Norwich Riverside is closed for refurbishment Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Nando's fans will soon be able to get their peri-peri chicken fix once again as the Riverside restaurant prepares to reopen.

Nando's sign Credit: DENISE BRADLEYNando's sign Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The popular city branch, located between Odeon cinema and Las Iguanas, shut its doors in early July to undergo changes to its advertising signage and outdoor area.

Whilst Nando's haven't got an exact reopening date, customers won't have to wait long to enjoy butterfly chicken and beanie burgers once more as a spokesman revealed it will be in early August.

Back in April, Nando's submitted an application to Norwich City Council, which was approved, to raise its advertising signage to make it more visible due to their location in the "far corner" at Riverside.

You may also want to watch:

They also applied for a redesign of the outdoor area in the 100-seater restaurant, which will include new plants and two extra seats.

READ MORE: Norwich pub set to reopen with new bar and revamped terrace

Sam Harper, director of First Plan on behalf of Nando's, said: "Given that the restaurant is located in the far corner beside the Odeon cinema, it is essential that the unit is made more attractive and visible from a distance - the primary driving force for the proposed external changes.

"These proposals are modest in scale, but essential to ensure Nando's continued tenancy within the application site.

"While the existing glazing and entrance way to the unit will remain the same, the external enhancements will improve the overall appearance of the property significantly for customers, passers-by and other users of the leisure facilities.

"The application proposals will undoubtedly enhance the appearance of the host building, and in turn, the wider Riverside entertainment area."

Whilst it remains closed, the nearest Nando's branch is in Red Lion Street in the city centre

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Norwich’s Castle Mall announces another new store

Tim Sweeting, the CEO of YMCA Norfolk which is opening a new shop in Castle Mall. Pic: Archant library.

Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Four weeks of roadworks start which traders say will ‘be a nightmare’

Wellington Road in Dereham is shut for four weeks for roadworks. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists