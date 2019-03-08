Norwich Nando's set to reopen with new outdoor area after refurb

Nando's at Norwich Riverside is closed for refurbishment Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Nando's fans will soon be able to get their peri-peri chicken fix once again as the Riverside restaurant prepares to reopen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nando's sign Credit: DENISE BRADLEY Nando's sign Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The popular city branch, located between Odeon cinema and Las Iguanas, shut its doors in early July to undergo changes to its advertising signage and outdoor area.

Whilst Nando's haven't got an exact reopening date, customers won't have to wait long to enjoy butterfly chicken and beanie burgers once more as a spokesman revealed it will be in early August.

Back in April, Nando's submitted an application to Norwich City Council, which was approved, to raise its advertising signage to make it more visible due to their location in the "far corner" at Riverside.

You may also want to watch:

They also applied for a redesign of the outdoor area in the 100-seater restaurant, which will include new plants and two extra seats.

READ MORE: Norwich pub set to reopen with new bar and revamped terrace

Sam Harper, director of First Plan on behalf of Nando's, said: "Given that the restaurant is located in the far corner beside the Odeon cinema, it is essential that the unit is made more attractive and visible from a distance - the primary driving force for the proposed external changes.

"These proposals are modest in scale, but essential to ensure Nando's continued tenancy within the application site.

"While the existing glazing and entrance way to the unit will remain the same, the external enhancements will improve the overall appearance of the property significantly for customers, passers-by and other users of the leisure facilities.

"The application proposals will undoubtedly enhance the appearance of the host building, and in turn, the wider Riverside entertainment area."

Whilst it remains closed, the nearest Nando's branch is in Red Lion Street in the city centre