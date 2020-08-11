Chef Roger Hickman reopens his restaurant
PUBLISHED: 08:18 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 11 August 2020
The chef and owner of Roger Hickman’s Restaurant in Norwich is reopening on August 14 after being closed for five months.
Mr Hickman closed his fine dining restaurant in Upper St Giles back in March because of coronavirus.
He returned to the kitchen in June to cook a Father’s Day menu for collection but otherwise his restaurant has remained closed.
He emailed customers saying the restaurant will be open again for lunch and dinner from Wednesdays to Saturdays.
“We cannot wait to welcome you back through our doors and the whole team is excited to be returning.
“Thank you for your patience during lockdown, for your support with the occasional menus and above all the lovely comments so many of you have been posting on social media.”
Bookngs are currently online only.
Mr Hickman launched a taster menu meal, for collection, with Norfolk produce including asparagus, crab, samphire, quails eggs and local beef.
