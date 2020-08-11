Search

Advanced search

Chef Roger Hickman reopens his restaurant

PUBLISHED: 08:18 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 11 August 2020

Roger Hickman is reopening his restaurant. Pic: Archant

Roger Hickman is reopening his restaurant. Pic: Archant

Archant

The chef and owner of Roger Hickman’s Restaurant in Norwich is reopening on August 14 after being closed for five months.

Roger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: ArchantRoger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Mr Hickman closed his fine dining restaurant in Upper St Giles back in March because of coronavirus.

He returned to the kitchen in June to cook a Father’s Day menu for collection but otherwise his restaurant has remained closed.

MORE: Chef on why Norwich’s Last Brasserie remains closed

You may also want to watch:

He emailed customers saying the restaurant will be open again for lunch and dinner from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

“We cannot wait to welcome you back through our doors and the whole team is excited to be returning.

“Thank you for your patience during lockdown, for your support with the occasional menus and above all the lovely comments so many of you have been posting on social media.”

Bookngs are currently online only.

Mr Hickman launched a taster menu meal, for collection, with Norfolk produce including asparagus, crab, samphire, quails eggs and local beef.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

‘A very big sticking plaster’ - demand soars at restaurants in first week of half-price scheme

Restaurants in Norfolk have been busy under the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Photo: Various

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN