Norwich Research Park publishes report into its Covid-19 efforts

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Norwich Research Park has published a memorandum of its efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Research Park. Picture submitted Norwich Research Park. Picture submitted

The science and enterprise hub in the heart of East Anglia has published its report named The COVID-19 challenge: Moving forward together, and created an animated film to round-up all of work that has been achieved.

The work has been categorised as first response, understanding the spread of the virus, developing testing and living life in lockdown.

Highlights of the output from the park include 24,000 PPE items made, 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser manufactured enabling 2.6 million hands to be washed and 1,600 virus genomes sequenced.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Indoor arena with four football pitches and gym to come to Norwich

David Parfrey, executive chairman for Norwich Research Park, said: “The response from the people on our Park has been phenomenal, as has the contributions made by individuals and businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk to the work being done here.

“We are fortunate to have such a concentration of expert scientists, clinicians and researchers who, working with colleagues across Norwich Research Park, were able to put their skills to COVID-specific use in a selfless and unflinching way. This publication and animation will prove to be a valuable record and reminder of what great people we have in this location and the value that science has, and will have, to society.”

Norwich Research Park’s partners are made up of the University of East Anglia, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, John Innes Centre, Quadram Institute, Earlham Institute and The Sainsbury Laboratory.

Fiona Lettice, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Research and Innovation, UEA, said: “COVID-19 has brought science and research into the spotlight and I am so pleased that so many of our people have been able to provide guidance, advice and find solutions for some of the challenges the pandemic has presented us with. Without the collaboration from all of the Partners on the Park we would never have been able to have had as big an impact as we did.

“The value that has been delivered is worthy of being documented – the publication and animation provide everyone with a really good summary of the vast array of projects and initiatives that have been run and a good indication of what’s yet to be done.”