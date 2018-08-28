Search

Advanced search

10 Norwich researchers named among the world’s top 1%

PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:06 30 November 2018

An aerial view of Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park.

An aerial view of Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park.

Archant

Ten researchers at Norwich Research Park (NRP) have been named in a list identifying the world’s top 1%.

David Parfrey of Outstanding Achievement award winner Norfolk Research Park. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.David Parfrey of Outstanding Achievement award winner Norfolk Research Park. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies influential researchers who have won recognition through many citations from their peers over a decade.

The 2018 list includes five from the NRP-based Sainsbury Laboratory and five from the University of East Anglia.

NRP executive chair David Parfrey said he was pleased to have seen the number rise from 2017.

“It demonstrates the research strength and outstanding achievements of the Norwich Research Park partner organisations,” he added.

“The world is facing challenges the like of which we have not seen before; food shortages, climate change, an ageing population. Norwich Research Park is the place where the answers to these global challenges can be found.”

The five scientists at The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) are Prof Nick Talbot, Prof Jonathan Jones, Prof Sophien Kamoun, Dr Joe Win and Prof Cyril Zipfel.

Professor Nick Talbot, TSL director, said: “The Sainsbury Laboratory is home to some of the world’s most talented and influential researchers, as this list determined by scientific peers clearly demonstrates.

“I am proud that we perform at such a high level, consistently making fundamental discoveries in plant and microbial research, and training the next generation of scientists. Indeed, I believe we have many ‘highly cited researchers’ of tomorrow among our students and postdocs at TSL and I am very proud of them.”

The five from the UEA are Prof Phil Jones, Prof Yaroslav Khimyak, Prof Corinne Le Quere, Prof Carlos Peres and Prof David Livermore.

UEA vice chancellor Prof David Richardson said: “This great achievement demonstrates UEA’s world-leading research excellence in the fields of both climate science and health. I am delighted that, together with our partners across Norwich Research Park, this leading position for research citations confirms Norwich’s national and global influence.”

NRP won the Outstanding Achievement award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2018.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide