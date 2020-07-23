Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Norfolk Day: Why Norfolk is a great place for science

PUBLISHED: 11:10 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 23 July 2020

Norwich Research Park provides an unrivalled location for scientific advancement

Norwich Research Park provides an unrivalled location for scientific advancement

Archant

Norfolk Day celebrates all that’s great about the county - including the world-leading research that’s done on Norwich Research Park.

David Palfrey of Norwich Research Park, sponsors of Norfolk DayDavid Palfrey of Norwich Research Park, sponsors of Norfolk Day

Norfolk is a great place full stop. We know how beautiful it is and what variety it offers those lucky enough to live here. But it also offers much, much more – not only to its county’s population but also to the region, the nation and the global community, writes David Parfrey, executive chair of Norwich Research Park.

How come? Well, it’s because the science that’s done here in Norfolk is truly world-leading. It may not be the first thing you associate with Norfolk but in a few years’ time I am confident that it will be known as a really great place for science and one of the most important in the world.

One of the main reasons for this is, of course, that Norfolk is home to Norwich Research Park. It’s important to point out that it’s not a run-of-the-mill science park. It has a unique mix of four globally-recognised institutes working in collaboration on world-leading research with the University of East Anglia and Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Very few places can claim this combination – plus the Park is home to more than 150 businesses.

In science, there’s no rivalry – it’s all about collaboration. That’s another key reason why Norfolk is a great place for science. Its location means Norwich Research Park is handily placed to work in partnership with Norfolk’s Food Enterprise Park and scientists in Cambridge and London – and with an international airport on our doorstep, it means our researchers can very easily get around the world.

Genomics expert Karim Gharbi of Earlham Institute is one of many leading scientists based at Norwich Research ParkGenomics expert Karim Gharbi of Earlham Institute is one of many leading scientists based at Norwich Research Park

In years to come, as we expand our footprint at Norwich Research Park and as more science-based organisations make this county their home, people around the world will see what we already know: that Norfolk is a great place for science.

Meet the scientists

Peter van Esse, The Sainsburys Laboratory

Dr van Esse is working to stop plant diseases that could devastate staple crops like wheat, corn and potato. “People come here from all over the world for a reason: the level of research here is world-leading. I’m a Dutch scientist working on a Brazilian problem, for American non-profit 2Blades Foundation, from a laboratory in Norfolk.”

Professor Paul Clarke, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Professor Clarke is a consultant neonatologist. His neonatal unit has enrolled the world’s first human babies into a trial testing a cannabis-derived medicine intravenously. “We are now leading the way with testing such promising new medicines,” he said. “The expertise we have here in Norfolk shows we can embrace and deliver on these trials for the benefit of our current and future patients.”

Karim Gharbi, The Earlham Institute

The head of Genomics Pipelines explains why he’s based in Norwich: “It’s always been a hotbed for genomics and one of the best places in the country to work in this field. Genomics is relatively new and the Earlham Institute is one of a small number of places with the infrastructure to deliver world-leading science in this area.”

Justin O’Grady, The Quadram Institute

As an associate professor in medical microbiology at UEA and group leader at Quadram Institute, Professor o’Grady is an expert on the rapid diagnosis of infection. “The fact that all the institutes are co-located makes collaboration really easy. Sometimes the close proximity means you share a building with someone working on something that you both have in common, which you never would have realised if you were separated by more physical distance,” he says.

Asher Minns, University of East Anglia

The executive director at the UK’s Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at UEA explains: “The UEA and Norwich Research Park are really amazing places to be and are world-leading. They are incredibly collaborative and interesting places to work. Most people are not aware of how big Norwich Research Park is and the economic benefits that it brings to the region.”

Ed Hems, The John Innes Centre

Dr Hems is studying chemicals in nature that could be used as new antibiotics for drug-resistant infections. “I’m a Norfolk boy, and I wanted to stay here, so after studying Chemistry at the University of Sheffield, I returned to the John Innes Centre. It’s excellent for science, and you’ve got people with all sorts of specialist backgrounds working together,” he says.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

City’s pursuit of Dennis Man is over

Norwich City's interest in Romanian winger Dennis Man is over Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson