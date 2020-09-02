Search

Advanced search

Construction milestone for new £5m lab development

PUBLISHED: 15:47 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 02 September 2020

Celebrating the 'topping off' of Norwich Research Park's new £5m labs. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Celebrating the 'topping off' of Norwich Research Park's new £5m labs. Picture: New Anglia LEP

New Anglia LEP

A ’topping out’ ceremony has been held at a new £5m research facility in Norwich which aims to enhance the region’s reputation for scientific innovation in the agri-food sector.

(L-R) James Carter, director of RG Carter; Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership; John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council. Picture: New Anglia LEP(L-R) James Carter, director of RG Carter; Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership; John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council. Picture: New Anglia LEP

The event marked the final piece of the basic construction of the building being completed. The new laboratory at Norwich Research Park is expected to unlock further investment at the Enterprise Zone site and could eventually create up to 150 jobs.

South Norfolk Council has invested up to £2.75m in the 19,000 sq ft building and more than £550,000 towards the road infrastructure.

MORE: Waitrose insists Ocado split is ‘big opportunity’



John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said: “As we support the recovery of our local economy, following our initial battle with Covid-19, this is an example of how we are supplying much-needed investment in our commercial infrastructure.

“I’m pleased that we are playing our part in ensuring our local economy does not miss a beat and the construction of this building, during these challenging times, has provided direct employment and we have used local suppliers for much of the building materials.” New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has also contributed £2.5m towards the building and £1.5m to the road infrastructure work.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said Norwich Research Park was a Priority Area and this development represented an excellent opportunity to unlock further investment there.

“If the region is to recover in the long-term from the devastating effects of Covid-19, we must continue to attract investment and build on our strengths,” he said.

“Some of the most exciting new technologies around agri-food sector are being discovered here in Norfolk and Suffolk and this development will create another centre of excellence and enhance our growing international reputation.”

Minister for regional growth and local government Simon Clarke added: “The government has invested £2.5 million through our Local Growth Fund in this important project which, once complete, will attract investment, unlock new jobs and further cement Norwich’s reputation for research and innovation in the agri-food sector.  “Norwich Research Park already has an international reputation as a key centre of expertise in food, health and life sciences, and so I am delighted to see this ambitious development is making good progress.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Man admits attack that left Norwich doorman with horror injuries

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

Group attack with ‘sharp-edged weapon’ leave man with serious injuries

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google