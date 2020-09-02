Construction milestone for new £5m lab development

A ’topping out’ ceremony has been held at a new £5m research facility in Norwich which aims to enhance the region’s reputation for scientific innovation in the agri-food sector.

The event marked the final piece of the basic construction of the building being completed. The new laboratory at Norwich Research Park is expected to unlock further investment at the Enterprise Zone site and could eventually create up to 150 jobs.

South Norfolk Council has invested up to £2.75m in the 19,000 sq ft building and more than £550,000 towards the road infrastructure.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said: “As we support the recovery of our local economy, following our initial battle with Covid-19, this is an example of how we are supplying much-needed investment in our commercial infrastructure.

“I’m pleased that we are playing our part in ensuring our local economy does not miss a beat and the construction of this building, during these challenging times, has provided direct employment and we have used local suppliers for much of the building materials.” New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has also contributed £2.5m towards the building and £1.5m to the road infrastructure work.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said Norwich Research Park was a Priority Area and this development represented an excellent opportunity to unlock further investment there.

“If the region is to recover in the long-term from the devastating effects of Covid-19, we must continue to attract investment and build on our strengths,” he said.

“Some of the most exciting new technologies around agri-food sector are being discovered here in Norfolk and Suffolk and this development will create another centre of excellence and enhance our growing international reputation.”

Minister for regional growth and local government Simon Clarke added: “The government has invested £2.5 million through our Local Growth Fund in this important project which, once complete, will attract investment, unlock new jobs and further cement Norwich’s reputation for research and innovation in the agri-food sector. “Norwich Research Park already has an international reputation as a key centre of expertise in food, health and life sciences, and so I am delighted to see this ambitious development is making good progress.”