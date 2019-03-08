Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Norwich's veggie and vegan restaurants help city bag 'woke' award

PUBLISHED: 15:39 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 16 August 2019

Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt

Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt

Archant

In recent weeks Norwich has been rightly recognised as one of the best places to visit in the world - and now the fine city has bagged another accolade.

Norwich has been named as one of the most progressive cities in the UK. Picture: Ian BurtNorwich has been named as one of the most progressive cities in the UK. Picture: Ian Burt

Apparently the people of Norwich are among Britain's most 'woke'.

'Woke' - for those who are perhaps not sure - is a term to denote "being alert to social injustices".

The report by mortgage advisor Bankrate, which put Norwich 14th on the list, took into account seven factors including voter turnout, council diversity and recycling rates.

Norwich's highest score was for the amount of vegan and vegetarian restaurants scoring 4.5 out of five.

This was followed by recycling rates at 3.1 and a balanced gender pay gap score of 2.9.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich also scored well in the amount of people searching the internet for progressive terminology such as volunteering, climate change, feminism and human rights.

Areas where the city could look to improve include voter turnout with a score of 2.7, electric vehicle registration at 2.1 and council diversity also at 2.1.

Norwich came in behind cities including Brighton, Bath, Cambridge and Bristol.

However it was ahead of Edinburgh, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham and Liverpool.

Stefan Gurney, chief executive of the Norwich BID, was pleased the city had been attracting a lot of positive attention recently.

He said: "It's great news that Norwich again is recognised as a modern city that embraces many of the key issues that shape our cities and communities. The report tells us what we that live and work in Norwich already know, that the data reflects our passion and 'wokeness' on social and environmental issues."

And he added that Norwich's social conscience is having an economic benefit: "Norwich is a growing commercial city that has all the infrastructure and skills required for businesses to thrive, so Norwich is developing a reputation as a great city to work in and attracting the best talent from across the UK and abroad."

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists