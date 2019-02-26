Video
WATCH: People of Norwich react to looming Brexit price hikes
26 February, 2019 - 17:01
Archant
Whether you voted to quit or were desperate to stay, no-one wants Brexit to hit them in the pocket.
But with the clock ticking louder by the minute as Britain heads for the exit the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms ever larger.
And as the experts battle over trade policies, consumers still have unanswered questions over how much money less they’ll have in their bank accounts at the end of the month.
MORE: Brexit: What it means for the price of your weekly shop, holiday, car and petrol
Job seeker Ellen Rutherford is concerned that prices may rise in the future. Picture: Neil Didsbury
So we took to the streets of Norwich to see what people thought about the danger of the pound in their pocket suffering.