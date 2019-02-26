Video

WATCH: People of Norwich react to looming Brexit price hikes

Joe Jackson runs a fish and chips business, he is concerned he may have to pass on the cost of higher food prices to his customers. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Whether you voted to quit or were desperate to stay, no-one wants Brexit to hit them in the pocket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But with the clock ticking louder by the minute as Britain heads for the exit the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms ever larger.

And as the experts battle over trade policies, consumers still have unanswered questions over how much money less they’ll have in their bank accounts at the end of the month.

MORE: Brexit: What it means for the price of your weekly shop, holiday, car and petrol

Job seeker Ellen Rutherford is concerned that prices may rise in the future. Picture: Neil Didsbury Job seeker Ellen Rutherford is concerned that prices may rise in the future. Picture: Neil Didsbury

So we took to the streets of Norwich to see what people thought about the danger of the pound in their pocket suffering.