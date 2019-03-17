Search

Take a sledgehammer to everyday items in city’s first ‘rage room’

17 March, 2019 - 06:00
Reporter Dominic Gilbert venting his anger on china and furniture at the new Rage Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ever felt the urge to smash your computer or printer?

The new Rage Rooms on Dereham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now you can, with a room dedicated to unleash your rage - in a controlled environment.

Rage Rooms is a new venture on Dereham Road in Norwich which allows you to take your ‘weapon of choice’ and destroy a variety of household objects, from old china to flat screen TVs or computers.

Run by directors Nigel Spurling and Leighton Johnson, the idea is to provide “a bit of stress relief” by smashing your way through an entire room of items.

They source old furniture and electrical items from Gumtree or house clearing companies.

Reporter Dominic Gilbert venting his anger on china and furniture at the new Rage Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After choosing from a selection of baseball bats, sledgehammers and crowbars, you are then set loose in the room for 20 minutes - with a soundtrack of your choice.

And once it has been smashed to smithereens, the shrapnel left behind is swept away and recycled.

Mr Spurling said customers can pay between £20 and £25 for a single rampage.

They will also have access to a “menu” where they can pay extra for bigger items, such as televisions or old printers.

Choose your weapon at the Rage Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It is just a bit of stress relief and a way to let off some steam,” said Mr Spurling.

Anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs is strictly not allowed, and participants have to sign a disclaimer before entering.

The unfolding carnage can be viewed on a big screen in another room.

Mr Spurling said he decided to open his own rage room with his business partner Leighton Johnson after seeing one advertised on YouTube last summer.

Directors of the new Rage Rooms, Nigel Spurling, left, and Leighton Johnson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He initially planned to launch his venture from an office at the Norwich Airport industrial estate, but the offer fell through.

Now he has been given permission by Norwich City Council to launch the business within part of a former gospel hall, and it is expected to open next week.

“Everyone needs a bit of a release from stress,” said Mr Johnson.

“I used to get mine from football and lot of people find it through boxing or other sports.

“You can feel that release when you come out the same way you do leaving a gym. Here you get to let yourself go and just get into your music.

“We are trying to make it more of an experience rather than coming in and just hitting a few things.”

