The Norwich pubs where you can watch the Canaries' Liverpool clash

Andrew Coe - landlord of the Compleat Angler Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

With Norwich City making their Premier League season debut against Liverpool on Friday, pubs are preparing for a bumper turn-out.

A range of pubs are putting on the big game, attracting local and away fans and boosting business in the city.

The Compleat Angler, on Prince of Wales Road, is a central place for football fans and is well known for showing all Norwich games.

Andrew Coe, the pub's general manager, said promotion brought a major boost to the economy.

He said: "It is a very prestigious league and will help the economy in Norwich massively.

"It's important for us to show the game and give people a home base where they can come and watch it and somewhere where every single game is shown."

Meanwhile, St Andrews Brew House, on St Andrews Street, will also be screening the match.

Barman Antony Smith said: "It's a big league and a lot of people want to see the game. It's important we provide it to our customers.

"The game will provide trade as a lot of people will come to the city to watch it. There are a lot of hard core fans and we will definitely see more away fans coming to the city."

Norwich's away match at Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Friday night.

Here are some of the pubs showing the match:

- The Whalebone Freehouse, Magdalen Road

- Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road

You may also want to watch:

- The Woolpack Inn, Golden Ball Street

- The Murderers, Timber Hill,

- St. Andrews Brew House, St Andrews Street

- Rileys Sports Bar, Magdalen Street

- The Heartsease, Plumstead Road

- The Gordon, Gordon Avenue

- The Kings Arms, Hall Road

- The Coach And Horses, Thorpe Road

- Pig and Whistle, All Saints Green

- The Coachmakers Arms, St Stephens Road