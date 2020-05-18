Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps GoogleMaps

A “proper” pub is up for sale in Norwich - with the landlord moving on after 13 years at the helm. The West End Retreat in Browne Street has been put up for sale by Admiral Taverns. Landlord Alan Dunthorne has run the pub for 13 years, and said he has “no regrets” about his time at the pub but is happy to move on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The West End Retreat is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps The West End Retreat is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

MORE: What might our shops look like when we can go into them?

He said: “With the exception of some updates to decoration I’ve kept the pub very similar. I wanted it to keep that traditional local pub feel. “In the past couple of years I have seen some of my customers coming in less regularly - I think maybe because they could drink cheaper elsewhere. I’ve got no regrets though - we’ve seen World Cup finals and karaoke nights here, it’s been good.” The entire building is up for sale for £295,000. It has three rooms downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs for accommodation.

It also has a car park, front patio and a beer garden. “Admiral Taverns has been fantastic to work with,” Mr Dunthorpe added. “It’s obviously very quiet at the moment but I’ll be interested to see what happens to this building next.”