Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

PUBLISHED: 11:55 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 18 May 2020

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

A “proper” pub is up for sale in Norwich - with the landlord moving on after 13 years at the helm.  The West End Retreat in Browne Street has been put up for sale by Admiral Taverns.  Landlord Alan Dunthorne has run the pub for 13 years, and said he has “no regrets” about his time at the pub but is happy to move on.

 He said: “With the exception of some updates to decoration I’ve kept the pub very similar. I wanted it to keep that traditional local pub feel.  “In the past couple of years I have seen some of my customers coming in less regularly - I think maybe because they could drink cheaper elsewhere. I’ve got no regrets though - we’ve seen World Cup finals and karaoke nights here, it’s been good.”  The entire building is up for sale for £295,000.  It has three rooms downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs for accommodation.

It also has a car park, front patio and a beer garden.  “Admiral Taverns has been fantastic to work with,” Mr Dunthorpe added. “It’s obviously very quiet at the moment but I’ll be interested to see what happens to this building next.”

