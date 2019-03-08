Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 09:22 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 30 May 2019

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Archant

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors after a six-figure refurbishment which has created a number of new jobs.

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: RushcuttersThe Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

The venue on Yarmouth Road, which reopened on Friday, May 27 has been significantly refurbished to create a "cosy, country pub that offers a home from home setting".

You may also want to watch:

Ben Cooke, general manager at the Rushcutters Arms, said: "Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

"We've already had great feedback on the refurbishment, across the interior areas as well as the new planting, lighting and furniture that has been incorporated to enhance our exterior spaces.

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: RushcuttersThe Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

"The team and I can't wait to welcome new and returning visitors to the pub very soon to show off even better surroundings where they can enjoy our fantastic take on British Classic Food and carefully curated fine wines and cask ales."

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Wells at War weekend planned for October after May postponement

The Wells at War event has been rescheduled until October. Picture: Ian Burt

Police targeting organised crime find weapons and cash in a car

Three men have been arrested after police targeting organised crime found weapons and cash in a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists