Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors after a six-figure refurbishment which has created a number of new jobs.

The venue on Yarmouth Road, which reopened on Friday, May 27 has been significantly refurbished to create a "cosy, country pub that offers a home from home setting".

Ben Cooke, general manager at the Rushcutters Arms, said: "Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

"We've already had great feedback on the refurbishment, across the interior areas as well as the new planting, lighting and furniture that has been incorporated to enhance our exterior spaces.

"The team and I can't wait to welcome new and returning visitors to the pub very soon to show off even better surroundings where they can enjoy our fantastic take on British Classic Food and carefully curated fine wines and cask ales."