BrewDog to give out free beer in Norwich this summer

Brewdog's new soon to open pub on Princes Street, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

You heard us right - BrewDog are setting up a blockade in Norwich and giving out free beer this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inside of BrewDog in Norwich. Photo: Michael James Photo / Mike Norman The inside of BrewDog in Norwich. Photo: Michael James Photo / Mike Norman

The worldwide brewing company are taking to the road on a 15 city tour starting in Barcelona and ending in Bristol

The idea behind the tour is to help BrewDog's continuous battle against mass-produced beer.

You may also want to watch:

BrewDog, which has a bar on Queen Street in the city, said: "Last year we brought our mission to the people of Britain as never before with Punk State, a series of city-centre roadblocks where bad beer was banished and everyone made welcome with a chilled can of Punk IPA.

The BrewDog brewery in Ellon. The BrewDog brewery in Ellon.

"We had such a blast bringing Punk to the people that we are set to do it all again. Only much bigger."

Last year the company gave away over 23,000 cans of BrewDog Punk IPA to the people in eight cities.

This year's tour will take to Hay Hill in Norwich on August 30 and 31.