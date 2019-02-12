Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Businesses encouraged show their support for the LGBT+ community

PUBLISHED: 09:10 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 07 March 2019

Rainbow Flag on the streets of Norwich. Picture: Josh Dyball

Rainbow Flag on the streets of Norwich. Picture: Josh Dyball

Archant

Norwich Pride is inviting businesses and organisations to show their support for the LGBT+ community by getting involved in this year’s Pride celebrations.

Taking place on Saturday, July 27, this year Norwich Pride marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots which sparked the modern LGBT+ rights movement.

Now, ahead of the celebrations the Norwich Pride organising committee are encouraging groups to make sure they don’t miss out on supporting the event by booking stalls in Chapelfield Gardens or at The Forum, purchase advertising space in the Pride Guide or sponsoring the event.

Coral Innes, the income generations and fundraising lead at Norwich Pride said: “There’s never been a better time to get involved in Norwich Pride and show the city that you are a business or organisation that values your LGBT+ staff and clients and you positively celebrate equality and diversity.”

Anyone interested in supporting Norwich Pride, should visit: www.norwichpride.org.uk or email coral@norwichpride.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Customers slam ‘blasé and arrogant’ builder John Miller who took thousands of pounds off them

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Dangerous dog spared after breaking a woman’s thumb outside village shop

Peter Cuff appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

Charity pub quiz raises more than £1800 for playground equipment

Crown pub staff and regulars handing over cash raised from weekly quizzes to members of Sheringham Playpark Revamp group. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR

Norwich City pair nominated for Sky Bet monthly awards for February

City head coach Daniel Farke and striker Teemu Pukki - both up for monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists