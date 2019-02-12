Businesses encouraged show their support for the LGBT+ community

Rainbow Flag on the streets of Norwich. Picture: Josh Dyball Archant

Norwich Pride is inviting businesses and organisations to show their support for the LGBT+ community by getting involved in this year’s Pride celebrations.

Taking place on Saturday, July 27, this year Norwich Pride marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots which sparked the modern LGBT+ rights movement.

Now, ahead of the celebrations the Norwich Pride organising committee are encouraging groups to make sure they don’t miss out on supporting the event by booking stalls in Chapelfield Gardens or at The Forum, purchase advertising space in the Pride Guide or sponsoring the event.

Coral Innes, the income generations and fundraising lead at Norwich Pride said: “There’s never been a better time to get involved in Norwich Pride and show the city that you are a business or organisation that values your LGBT+ staff and clients and you positively celebrate equality and diversity.”

Anyone interested in supporting Norwich Pride, should visit: www.norwichpride.org.uk or email coral@norwichpride.org.uk