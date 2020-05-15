Concerns for future of Paperchase store as shop stripped of stock and signage

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant Archant

Paperchase in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown, it has been confirmed.

Paperchase on Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps Paperchase on Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps

The site in Castle Street lies completely empty, with the sign over the windows also removed.

A spokeswoman for Paperchase confirmed that the store has closed permanently.

The stationary chain has been under strain since the start of 2020, when it called in KPMG to assist in a series of store closures through company voluntary arrangements (CVAs).

The Norwich store remained open until recently, but has now closed as part of that arrangement. Over the border in Suffolk, Ipswich also lost its store.