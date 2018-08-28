Which Norwich outlets feature in the Sunday Times’ Fast Track 100 businesses?

Brewdog is a Fast Track 100 business. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

WED2B, a wedding dress retailer which has a store in Castle Mall, has been named as the 32nd fastest growing company in the UK in the Fast Track 100 league tables.

Published at the weekend, the 22nd annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table ranks the top 100 private companies with the fastest growing sales over the past three years.

WED2B, which was started in 2009, has grown to be the UK’s largest bridal retailer with 36 stores in the UK and three stores in Europe, with more planned for 2019.

Norwich’s store opened in 2016.

Other Fast Track 100 companies which have outlets in Norwich include burger outlet Five Guys, pub chain Brewdog, and the Giggling Squid restaurant.