Norwich nightclub to close for refit

Flaunt nightclub in Norwich which is closing before reopening with a new name and look Archant

Norwich nightclub Flaunt is to close before reopening after a full refurbishment – and it is going to have a new look and name.

New owners G & J Leisure have announced the popular nightspot will hold a closing party on March 30.

But boss Gary Powers has promised the venue will continue to cater for the LGBT community and will reopen with a new name and “creative look”.

It is not clear exactly when the nightspot will reopen and the owners are keeping details of the name secret for moment.

G & J Leisure already own Mantra Club & Lounge, Whisky & Rum and Bond No.28 Tombland and Mr Powers said he believed rebooting Flaunt, Prince of Wales Road, was a “great opportunity”.

He said: “We wanted to continue our investment into the Norwich night-time economy and saw this as a great opportunity to preserve such an iconic venue and to support the LGBT+ community.

“Every year, the amount of LGBT+ clubs in the UK has been in decline, so we are taking positive steps in making something special in Norwich. There are very exciting plans for this venue, which will be closing shortly to undergo a complete refurbishment.

“The venue will be transitioning from the old Flaunt to a new venue featuring a complete rebranding, creative look and club atmosphere.”

The acquisition of Flaunt is the latest purchase for G & J as part of an ambitious expansion plan.

The company has thrown its weight behind the Night Time Industries Association’s (NTIA) objectives following the launch of #Savenightlife which aims to protect, support and celebrate UK nightlife.

The NTIA campaign is promoting night culture, raising awareness and building a collective of supporters across the country.

The current management team will remain headed up by general manager Levi Solomon and assistant manager Abigail Turner-Evans. In addition, G & J Leisure operations manager Glen Sarabi will oversee the club as part of the group.

But before the refit Mr Powers is promising a big closing night bash including special guest that will be announced in the coming weeks.