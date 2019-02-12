Video

Norwich musician left out of pocket and in the dark as funding platform falls silent

An award-winning Norwich musician has been left out of pocket after her platform was unable to pay her.

Lisa Redford was one of the many upcoming artists who had joined fan-based music platform PledgeMusic.

It works by allowing fans to directly donate to artists who are working on albums rather than having to sign to a music label.

But, over the last few weeks, acts around the country have reported not being paid, with a statement later released by the platform acknowledging the “unacceptable” delays in payment.

Ms Redford has not heard from the music company other than that statement. She does not know if she will be able to fund her second EP and fans who have donated could also be left with empty pockets.

The teacher said: “I am very disappointed I have had no direct response regarding my project. It now means that the release of my upcoming EP Edge of Love is being disrupted and delayed.

“An initial statement from the company was issued last month as an increasing number of artists went public about the late payment issues and the impact they are having on them.”

PledgeMusic has helped launch the careers of some well-known names in the music industry including Kate Nash, Sum 41 and Peter Andre.

The company said on its website: “Pledge Music has always been committed to serving artist and fan communities.

“We deeply regret that recently we have not lived up to the high standards to which Pledge Music has always held itself.

“We acknowledge that many artists have and continue to experience payment delays. These delays to artists are unacceptable.

“We are working through the backlog of correspondence with artists and teams to clarify their payment plans.”

Ms Redford said she remains positive.

She added: “There has been uproar from musicians who have been united in finding it unacceptable that PledgeMusic has failed to pass on the funds raised by fans to the artist. Lots of major artists have also been affected.

“I truly hope Pledge will meet its obligations. The company is assuring that all artists currently owed money would get paid in full.”

PledgeMusic is now looking for a buyer or strategic buyer.