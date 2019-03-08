This Norwich bar is to start serving late night tacos

Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich will now be serving Mexican food at the bar. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

A tequila bar in Norwich is gearing up to satisfy the late night cravings of the city's revellers with a brand new food offering.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich will now be serving Mexican food at the bar. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich will now be serving Mexican food at the bar. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Known for its foodie hotspots, Norwich recently came under fire from actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, who said he couldn't find anywhere decent to eat after 10pm.But that's all about to change thanks to Gringos bar on Prince of Wales Road, which this week phases in its first ever menu since opening five years ago - serving food from 7pm to 11pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, and taking orders up until 2am from Thursdays to Saturdays.

Owner Andrew Skaali says the popularity of their outside catering arm gave him the confidence to bring food full-time to the bar.

"Over the last eight months people have been trying our food and asking when we're going to do it in the bar," he reveals. "I thought about what options are available after 11pm, and it's all kebabs and pizzas and chips so it felt like there was an opportunity there. People can finish at a gig or at a pub and if they're peckish they don't have to settle for whatever they can get!"

Launching tomorrow evening (September 18) with menu tasters and an indoor market of around nine stallholders, the food offering will phase in during the first week of October, offering tacos and nachos with homemade toppings, changing all the time.

Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich will now be serving Mexican food at the bar. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich will now be serving Mexican food at the bar. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

"It will all be served in takeaway containers, so people can sit in the bar and eat, or take it away. I wanted to keep it informal because there are already plenty of fantastic restaurants in Norwich, but the quality and freshness of the food will still be there.

"We'll have a vegan and a meat option every week (so vegans have a choice of something other than chips). It could be nachos one week, chilli and rice another. We want to get a feel for what people want to eat."

Typical dishes will include nachos with homemade cheese sauce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream, 12 hour slow-cooked barbecue pulled pork with barbecue seasoning, and beef brisket chilli.

"These are recipes we've tried and tested. We will have to find our feet as we are on a late night road not known for being somewhere to eat in the evening and we'll have to build that reputation up. This is something a bit different for this part of Norwich."

Andrew Skaali, owner of Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich, with their new food offering, including Mexican Afternoon Tea-quila. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Andrew Skaali, owner of Gringos Tequila Bar in Norwich, with their new food offering, including Mexican Afternoon Tea-quila. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

You may also want to watch:

Something different for Christmas

If a sit down meal with colleagues and friends isn't your bag at Christmas, Gringos has just launched its Christmas menu of street food tacos such as turkey with cranberry jelly and roast beef with horseradish sour cream. Andrew says groups can make a booking and eat whenever they like at the venue within a two hour window.

Tequila afternoon tea

If you love a drop of tequila and a slice of cake check out the afternoon tea at Gringos. Priced at £25 per head the package includes a flavoured tequila shot (choose from Olmeca Chocolate Tequila with Terry's Chocolate Orange, Tequila Rose with strawberries, Cazcabel Honey Tequila with crunchy chocolate, an apple and pear tequila infusion with cinnamon sugar and orange, or pineapple tequila infusion with coconut and pineapple wedge), a fruit scone with clotted cream, and a slice of chocolate, carrot or Victoria sponge cake.

Bookings are essential.