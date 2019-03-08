Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

The Disruptors: Plants carry the answer to faster access to therapeutic drugs

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 September 2019

A growing chamber at Leaf Expression Systems at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A growing chamber at Leaf Expression Systems at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Using a new technology to add gene sequences to leaf proteins, Leaf Expressions is speeding up the manufacture of therapeutic drugs. For the latest installment in The Disruptors video series, chief executive Simon Saxby explains how the Norwich start-up is changing practice.

How did you use the invention and innovation to disrupt the market?

Conventional methods for producing biologic drugs and vaccines rely use large scale bioreactors, requiring expensive infrastructure and reagents. The process can take many months to establish, so that the cells are stable and consistent.

It became apparent that our Hypertrans® technology, which works in a completely different way by "infiltrating" the leaves of plants with the gene sequences of the products we intend to manufacture, had the potential to enable the manufacture of a number of different types of therapeutic drugs and diagnostic tools at a lower cost than the conventional methods allow.

This means we can help to deliver new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics to patients quicker and at lower prices.

What were the challenges you faced along the way and how did you learn from them?

Leaf Expressions chief exec Simon Saxby, who stresses the importance of Leaf Expressions chief exec Simon Saxby, who stresses the importance of "knowing the market and your competitors well" before launching a start-up Picture: Leaf Expressions

The main challenges are from customers who aren't aware that biologic products can be produced in plants. Once the products have been expressed in the plants, we use the same methods as the rest of the industry to extract and purify the products so that they are safe for use in man or animals, which reduces the concerns of the industry and its regulators like the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

You may also want to watch:

What has been the moment you are most proud of so far in your business's development?

We have only been commercialising the technology through contract services for just over a year, so we were very pleased and proud when we met our first year's contract services revenue target and signed our first contract with a global company working in the healthcare industry. We were also proud to be a runner up in the South Norfolk Business Awards in the 'Excellence in Life Sciences' category earlier this year.

If you were starting from the beginning again, what would you do differently?

I would have started the business development activities much earlier than we did by recruiting an experienced business development professional, and invested in the sales and marketing activities earlier in preparation for the launch of the business and the facility.

Leaf Expressions' Hypertrans® technology will Leaf Expressions' Hypertrans® technology will "help to deliver new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics to patients quicker and at lower prices," explains chief exec Simon Saxby. Picture: VTT Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto

What's your advice to someone launching a disruptive start-up?

Make sure you know the market - and your competitors well, and be able to succinctly capture what the USPs of your business.

What are your future plans?

To grow the business through investing in larger scale and regulatory compliant facilities so that we can produce both clinical and commercial scale quantities for our customers. In the longer term we may produce our own therapeutic and diagnostic products that will yield long term revenues for the business.

The Disruptors is a new video series highlighting the Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge businesses shaking up their respective industries. Read more and follow the series here.



Want to tell us about how your business is disrupting its sector? Contact David Fieldhouse on 01603 772456.

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Two Norfolk B&Bs to battle it out on Channel 4 reality show

Sheringham B&B owners Ian Abernethy and Christine Hendry, who will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Channel 4 reality show Four in a Bed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘She’s barely left the house’ - woman, 83, has handbag stolen from Aldi shopping trolley

Aldi on Plumstead Road, Norwich Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Drivers face this 20-mile diversion when work begins on A17 swing bridge

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists