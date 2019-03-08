Businesses ready to party as Norwich Lane Summer Fayre returns

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is set to return in 2019. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is back for 2019 - and the area's businesses and bars are gearing up for a bumper weekend.

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is back this weekend. Pictured is a Olivia Bush. Picture: Ian Burt The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is back this weekend. Pictured is a Olivia Bush. Picture: Ian Burt

Coming a day after the Lord Mayor's procession, the fayre could mean this weekend proves a lucrative one for bosses who will be hoping the sun shines on revellers.

The Rumsey Wells pub, in St Andrews Street, is set to be at the heart of the celebration with local DJ outfit Quiet Storm putting on an all-day party featuring a wide range of tunes.

Landlord Dan Searle said: "We'll be playing some really nice, summery, slow-jam tunes. We've been here 10 years and done every year it's been on."

The Summer Fayre was cancelled the last two years over health and safety concerns as organisers could not secure enough funding for security to oversee the predicted numbers of more than 15,000 people.

This year it is being sponsored by the Norwich Business Improvement District and Norwich City Council.

Mr Searle added: "We've missed it, and it's really nice to have it back."

Neighbouring business Figbar, well-known for its all-dessert menu, will also be taking part with a cake cart serving customers around the Lanes.

But the shop itself will not be open as the owners had sadly booked their holiday before the date of the fayre had been revealed.

Stephanie Garbutt, who co-owns the store with husband Jaime, said: "Unfortunately we're away for the Summer Fayre but we'll have a trolley serving cakes and other Figbar foods."

Other shops in the Lanes are opening especially to catch the crowds, including fast food restaurant Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar.

It is usually closed on Sundays but will open its doors to serve pizzas, burgers, doughnuts and other street foods.

Quirky fashion store Beaujangles and colourful boutique Head in the Clouds will also be open to show off their bohemian wares.

Coffee shop Alchemista will be open as usual on Sunday for its first ever Summer Fayre since opening a year and a half ago.

On the day there will be stalls, street food and even live art thanks to students from the Norwich University of the Arts.