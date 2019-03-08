Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Businesses ready to party as Norwich Lane Summer Fayre returns

PUBLISHED: 14:55 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 03 July 2019

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is set to return in 2019. Picture: Ian Burt

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is set to return in 2019. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is back for 2019 - and the area's businesses and bars are gearing up for a bumper weekend.

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is back this weekend. Pictured is a Olivia Bush. Picture: Ian BurtThe Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is back this weekend. Pictured is a Olivia Bush. Picture: Ian Burt

Coming a day after the Lord Mayor's procession, the fayre could mean this weekend proves a lucrative one for bosses who will be hoping the sun shines on revellers.

The Rumsey Wells pub, in St Andrews Street, is set to be at the heart of the celebration with local DJ outfit Quiet Storm putting on an all-day party featuring a wide range of tunes.

MORE: All you need to know as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019

Landlord Dan Searle said: "We'll be playing some really nice, summery, slow-jam tunes. We've been here 10 years and done every year it's been on."

The Summer Fayre was cancelled the last two years over health and safety concerns as organisers could not secure enough funding for security to oversee the predicted numbers of more than 15,000 people.

This year it is being sponsored by the Norwich Business Improvement District and Norwich City Council.

Mr Searle added: "We've missed it, and it's really nice to have it back."

Neighbouring business Figbar, well-known for its all-dessert menu, will also be taking part with a cake cart serving customers around the Lanes.

But the shop itself will not be open as the owners had sadly booked their holiday before the date of the fayre had been revealed.

Stephanie Garbutt, who co-owns the store with husband Jaime, said: "Unfortunately we're away for the Summer Fayre but we'll have a trolley serving cakes and other Figbar foods."

You may also want to watch:

Other shops in the Lanes are opening especially to catch the crowds, including fast food restaurant Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar.

It is usually closed on Sundays but will open its doors to serve pizzas, burgers, doughnuts and other street foods.

Quirky fashion store Beaujangles and colourful boutique Head in the Clouds will also be open to show off their bohemian wares.

Coffee shop Alchemista will be open as usual on Sunday for its first ever Summer Fayre since opening a year and a half ago.

On the day there will be stalls, street food and even live art thanks to students from the Norwich University of the Arts.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Knife-wielding gang mistakenly burst into Thorpe St Andrew home

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

King’s Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists