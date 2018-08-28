Search

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:38 26 November 2018

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres, as his row with the landlord heats up.

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is reportedly threatening to close more of his stores at Intu shopping centres. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Earlier this month Mr Ashley announced he would be closing four House of Fraser shops in Intu centres – including the store in Norwich’s Intu Chapelfield – after negotiations over a rent deal failed.

Now the billionaire says he will close 17 of his stores in shopping centres up and down the country, claiming that Intu “has demonstrated it is unwilling to help retailers save stores and jobs”, according to the Sunday Times.

House of Fraser had been seeking large rent reductions as part of its plan to revive its fortunes, after it fell into administration and was bought out by Sports Direct.

House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Ashley’s portfolio includes Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Flannels, USC and Evans Cycles.

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has a large three-storey Sports Direct store close to House of Fraser, though no indications have yet been given about which stores may be affected.

When House of Fraser announced its closure in Norwich, Chapelfield general manager Paul McCarthy said all options for the future of the unit were being kept open.

He said it could have a future as retail space, but that Intu Properties had also had success at other centres by using similar spaces for leisure purposes, including mini golf, climbing walls, entertainment centres or a cinema.

James Walker of Resolver: Don't wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Ask the Expert: I'm in my mid-30s – what's the best personal pension scheme for me?

Mark Shields
Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Our reader this week wants to know how to invest an inheritance in a personal pension – and which scheme to choose. Carl Lamb of Almary Green provides the answers.

