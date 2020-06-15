Search

Advanced search

Lockdown love: Engagement ring sales set to soar as independents reopen

PUBLISHED: 15:41 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 15 June 2020

Maddermarket Antiques owner Mr Billy believes engagement ring sales will have a boost now that independents have reopened. Picture: Archant

Maddermarket Antiques owner Mr Billy believes engagement ring sales will have a boost now that independents have reopened. Picture: Archant

Archant

Independent businesses are hoping for a delayed summer boom as customers return to the city as shops reopen.

Owner of No.33, Nicola Hay, one of the independent shops open in Norwich as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner of No.33, Nicola Hay, one of the independent shops open in Norwich as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich Lanes were buzzing with customers again today as shops reopened for the first time since March, with many people choosing to buy local and keep wealth in the local economy.

Workers and bosses in cafes to clothes shops were delighted to finally get back behind the counter – and backed this newspaper’s Love Local campaign.

MORE: ‘I couldn’t sleep’: Excited city shoppers welcome back stores

Manager Jonny George, left, and owner Paul Dodd, at Elements, one of the non-essential independent shops reopening in Norwich as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYManager Jonny George, left, and owner Paul Dodd, at Elements, one of the non-essential independent shops reopening in Norwich as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

“It’s really nice that people are choosing to come to us over chains,” said Nicole Hay, owner of family-run café No.33. “We source everything we use within Norwich pretty much – if not within Norfolk. We get our fish down on Magdalen Street and get lots of our produce from the market. It’s helping to keep other local businesses in business.”

Ms Hay has been running No.33 on weekends but opened for seven-day service from today.

The queue at No.33, one of the independent shops open in Norwich as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe queue at No.33, one of the independent shops open in Norwich as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As a crowd gathered outside the café’s door she said: “We hope people will continue to come down and support us. Lockdown has given us the opportunity to rework the menu a bit so we’re excited for people to try it.”

At Maddermarket Antiques in Lower Goat Lane the owner, known lovingly to his customers simply as ‘Billy’, said: “I think we will see a surge in people coming in to buy engagement rings. You can’t buy a diamond worth thousands online, so I think we’ll see the customers coming in who couldn’t buy for three months.”

Billy, who has run the store for 33 years, added: “We sell antiques, we sell second-hand and we sell new. On top of that we pride ourselves on quality and we know our stuff inside out, that’s something you don’t necessarily get at other larger jewellers.”

A few doors up at clothing retailer Element, manager Jonny George said: “It’s really nice to be back. There’s a loyal following of customers within the lanes and we had two sales go through within a few hours of opening.

“I think people want to support us because we’ve been here for over 20 years. They know us, they’re our mates and they can get stuff here they can’t get elsewhere.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered raw chicken twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

7 things to do for Father’s Day in Norfolk

The creators of The Merchants' Vaults escape room at The Museum of Norwich have launched an online escape game challenge, perfect for Father's Day. Pictured is Alasdair Willett, managing director of History Mystery in the undercroft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Driver arrested after cyclist hurt in hit and run crash in Norwich

Waterloo Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24