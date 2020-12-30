Search

Norwich one of top places searched for online by buyers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 December 2019

Norwich was one of the top places people looking to buy searched for onlie, according to Rightmove. Pic: Archant

Norwich was one of the most searched for locations in the UK outside London by buyers in 2019, according to Rightmove.

Norwich was eighth out of the top 10 cities, just behind Manchester and beating Birmingham and Nottingham. But it didn't fare as well for people looking to rent, not making the top 10 league at all.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, said: "It's not in the least bit surprising that Norwich is one of the most searched locations. After all, Norwich remains one of the best places to move to for work and family life, with its facilities, good schooling, diverse countryside and beautiful coastline on our doorstep.

"We mustn't get too carried away by what we hear from Rightmove, however. We must recognise that most people who visit Rightmove at this time of year are doing so recreationally and not because they are looking for a house."

Top of the league for both buying and renting was Bristol. Buyers then looked at York and Glasgow with Cambridge coming sixth. Meanwhile, for renting, Manchester and Liverpool completed the top three and Cambridge fared better, coming fourth.

Within London, the most searched for place for potential buyers was Wimbledon while for renters it was Canary Wharf.

Here are the top 10 searches made by prospective home buyers outside London:

1. Bristol

2. York

3. Glasgow

4. Edinburgh

5. Sheffield

6. Cambridge

7. Manchester

8. Norwich

9. Birmingham

10. Nottingham

And for renters:

1. Bristol

2. Manchester

3. Liverpool

4. Cambridge

5. Glasgow

6. Leeds

7. Nottingham

8. Birmingham

9. Edinburgh

10. Sheffield

