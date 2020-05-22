Search

Ikea to reopen 19 stores – but family groups not allowed in

PUBLISHED: 16:23 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 22 May 2020

Ikea in Norwich is one of 19 stores to reopen. Pic: Archant

Retail chain Ikea is set to reopen 19 stores across England including the Norwich collection point but with strict new rules.

The stores are set to start reopen from June 1 and social distancing wardens will patrol them to ensure customers keep their distance.

But large family groups will be ‘banned’, with Ikea saying it will only allow one adult and one child per household inside the store at any one point.

The homewares giant also revealed its Coventry store, which was already facing the axe, will remain closed permanently.

Play areas and restaurants will stay shut, but Ikea insists its renowned meatballs will be available in food courts to cook at home.

Since the pandemic and subsequent closure, some Ikea car parks have been turned into drive-through coronavirus testing sites.

Key workers were also allowed to shop in the Swedish Food Markets after being tested.

On reopening to the public, bosses said they aim to limit customer numbers via a staggered entry system and are asking shoppers to “come prepared with ready-made lists and own bags”.

Click and Collect facilities also opening in a phased approach and in line with government guidelines. Stores in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will remain closed, the company added.

Extra hand sanitiser and more deep cleans of bags, trolleys, bathrooms, equipment and touchscreens will take place.

Cash will not be accepted, with all payments by card or contactless device only and customers should avoid travelling to stores just to process refunds - with Ikea pointing out it has a 365-day returns policy.

It follows updated plans from Wetherspoons and Sports Direct, which both released details for reopenings, and chains including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs start offering services again.

Topic Tags:

