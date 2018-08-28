Norwich Ice Rink 2018: Everything you need to know

Hire skates ready for Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant Archant

Norwich Ice Rink returns to Castle Mall Gardens this December, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt.

Norwich’s favourite Christmas attraction is back with the return of the city centre Ice Rink this winter. Here’s everything you need to know before you go:

When does it open?

The rink is set to open on Friday December 14, with the first session scheduled for 10am, from then on it will be open until Sunday, January 6.

What are the daily opening times?

The Castle Mall Ice Rink opens December 15. Picture: Nick Butcher The Castle Mall Ice Rink opens December 15. Picture: Nick Butcher

The ice rink will be open between 10am until 9pm each day, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day, when it will be closed.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for adults cost £12.50, while children between the age of 4 and 16 are £8.50 along with concessions (students and those over 65 years with valid ID). A family ticket for two adults and two children or one adult and three children is available for £36 and skate aids (penguins or polar bears depending on the height of the child) can be hired for £4 each.

Are there any age restrictions?

Skating at the Norwich Ice Rink at Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Skating at the Norwich Ice Rink at Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

The minimum age for skating on the ice rink is four years old. Those aged between 4 and 12 must be accompanied by an adult (16+) on the ice. You can skate on the rink up to any age, but it is not recommended for those with a serious illness or heart condition. Skating is also not recommended for pregnant women.

Can I bring my own skates?

Yes! Skate hire is included in the price of the ticket but if you’d prefer to bring your own then you are welcome to do so. There is no reduction in price for this.

How long will a skating session last?

Lucy and Tim Kemp celebrate their wedding with a skate around the Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lucy and Tim Kemp celebrate their wedding with a skate around the Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A skating session will last for 45 minutes with a further 15 minutes designated for changing shoes. Skaters are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before their desired session.

Is the Norwich Ice Rink all-weather?

The Norwich Ice Rink is covered and will be in operation in most weather conditions. The weather is monitored on a constant basis and in extreme inclement weather such as unusually high winds or heavy snow an assessment will be made as to whether it is necessary to postpone any sessions. On such an occasion, ticket holders will be contacted as soon as this decision is made.

Will there be wheelchair access?

Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

The site and viewing platform are both wheelchair accessible. Wheelchair users must be accompanied on the ice by a competent skater who may skate free of charge. A wheelchair user only session will be held on Friday, December 28 between 10am and 11am. Please email icerink@archant.co.uk to book tickets for this session.

Is there a spectator area?

There will be a viewing platform for spectators which can be accessed free of charge.

Can I buy tickets on the door?

Yes, if there are still tickets available, but sessions do sell out and pre-booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Where can I find offers?

Follow Norwich Ice Rink on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for ‘Norwich Ice Rink’. Promotions will be posted there.

Where can I book tickets?

To book a skating session, visit the Norwich Ice Rink website.