Norfolk heatwave: Ice cream selling out and paddling pool sales rocket 406%

If you're looking to cool down in the heat wave you may struggle, with hot weather essentials flying off the shelves across Norfolk.

Temperatures in the county are expected to top 34 degrees this week, and people are getting prepared.

Chris Edye is the owner of the famous Ronaldo Ice Cream Barrow on Norwich's London Street.

The company also has a number of barrows in north Norfolk as well as an ice cream production wholesale unit on Dereham Road.

Mr Edye said: "We've seen demand double this week because the environment is a perfect storm. We've got kids off on school holiday as well as a heat wave, so everyone's looking to buy an ice cream."

Mr Edye said the team usually makes around 800 litres of ice cream up to seven days a week, which is stocked in the barrows as well as other ice cream parlours.

"Over the weekend we made deliveries which we thought would last until Friday, but I'm loading up another van today to top some places up," he said.

Mr Edye added that the flavours which always sell out the quickest are vanilla and vanilla pod.

"Salted caramel has caught up in the last few years, we're seeing a lot of people buying it to accompany desserts in their business," he said.

Roys of Wroxham said they had also seen their paddling pools "selling like hot cakes".

A spokeswoman said: "The current heatwave has seen a massive increase in sales of pools of 406% from last week. Roys have been very happy to help customers that are local to our stores along with customers nationally as we have seen online sales increase likewise.

"Roys range of pools has meant we have something for all budgets including toddler pools to 18ft pools along with spas for a more luxurious way of cooling down."

They added that they have also seen the sales of fans, sun cream, insect repellent, BBQ's and ice rocket.

Hundreds of fans were being bought online from Argos before bricks-and-mortar stores had even opened.

If you're looking for a basic 12 inch desk fan, you'll have to travel as far as Great Yarmouth or Lowstoft, and if you don't want to travel as far you may be waiting until Friday.