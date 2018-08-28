Search

Advanced search

Breaking News

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

PUBLISHED: 10:12 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 22 January 2019

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

House of Fraser is to stay open in Norwich.

House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil DidsburyHouse of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The extraordinary U-turn came after owner Mike Ashley seemingly struck a deal with Chapelfield shopping centre owner Intu.

Store manager John Higginbottom revealed the news to staff this morning and praised their hard work during a “difficult time”.

“We are delighted with the news,” he said. “Obviously we are over the moon to be staying open in Norwich and everyone is very happy that we can move forward from what has been a very difficult period.

MORE: Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

“The staff are obviously very pleased. They have been very professional throughout the past few months and worked very hard even with this hanging over them. They deserve a lot of praise.”

The proposed closure came as part of the high street giant’s national review of stores after Mr Ashley rescued the failing chain from administration. It is believed the chain and Intu initially failed to come to an agreement regarding rents.

House of Fraser was the flagship tenant for Chapelfield when it opened.

Mr Higginbottom added: “I am not sure of the details of the deal as yet. I am sure more will come out as time goes by. At this point we are just looking forward to getting the ‘Closing Down’ signs down.”

Intu said all the threatened House of Fraser stores in their centres would now remain.

A spokeswoman added: “We are committed to working with all our retailers to ensure they are perfectly placed to showcase their brands and draw in shoppers. Our high-footfall winning destinations are designed to help all our tenants flourish.

“We confirm that following constructive discussions with SportsDirect, we have reached an interim agreement on four House of Fraser stores at Intu Chapelfield, Intu Lakeside, Intu Metrocentre and Intu Victoria Centre.”

A House of Fraser head of elevation Mike Murray said: “After the stalled talks with Intu we are happy to announce that we have come to an agreement that will help secure the future of House of Fraser stores in Norwich, Metro Centre, Lakeside and Nottingham.

“This is great news for over a thousand employees whose jobs have now been saved. We would like to thank Intu and all of our colleagues for their hard work and patience throughout the past five months. This shows further commitment to the high street and the turnaround of House of Fraser.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

The Owl Tea Rooms in Holt was broken into. Picture: Google Maps

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists