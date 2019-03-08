Search

Gym firm to close after it loses out to heavyweight rival

PUBLISHED: 11:57 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 17 October 2019

The gym 24/7 Fitness in Norwich is to close on November 15, being taken over by Pure Gym, after blaming 'increased competition and overhead costs.'

The gym, based in Wherry Road, Riverside has a statement on its website advising it is not currently selling new memberships because it is closing on November 15 'for several weeks of refurbishment and rebranding.'

'Unfortunately due to increased competition and overhead costs it is no longer economically viable for 24/7 Fitness to continue its operation in Norwich.'

Members were told today by 24/7 Fitness that: 'We are pleased to advise that the site has been sold to Pure Gym.'

A spokeswoman at 24/7 Fitness in Norwich told this newspaper that members would not be automatically transferred over to Pure, but would need to re-join. The monthly cost at Pure Gym is less than at 24/7 Fitness, with current memberships costing £18.99 at Pure compared with £21.99, although some people, on older memberships, may end up paying slightly more.

The spokeswoman said: "From November 15, we will cease trading as 24/7 Fitness."

Pure Gym currently has two gyms in Norwich, on Aylsham Road and recently opened in Castle Quarter. Offering a no-frills service and some memberships as low as £10.99 a month, the Leeds-based firm is Britain's largest gym chain by membership, being the first to gain 1m members. It recently stated its plans to open 300 new gyms by 2020. The company saw 30 new gyms opening last year in the UK and revenue increase by 15% from the end of 2017 to the end of last year.

The firm 24/7 Fitness has 15 gyms nationwide with one in Wisbech, which is not believed to be affected by the rebranding.

