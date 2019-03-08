Pennies from heaven: Tills ringing thanks to downpours

Wet weather hasn't just been good news for Norfolk's gardens - businesses across the region have reported a deluge in sales.

The showers have lead to footfall increasing across both retail and tourist hotspots with some shops reporting a more than 100% increase in sales in some areas.

One shop which has been particularly reactive to the weather is Mountain Warehouse in Norwich's London Street.

The shop had geared its front windows to promote shorts and shirts but following the damp weather last week manager Adam Betts added a raincoat to the ensemble.

"It's really important for businesses like us to be able to react because if customers don't know the brand or what we sell and see shorts in the window they might think we don't sell waterproofs," he said.

The shop has seen an 107% increase in men's outwear sales in the past week as well as a 67% increase in women's outwear and 52% in children's.

"Most of our sales are from loyal customers but we're seeing people coming in as a reactive purchase because they're going on holiday and have seen the weather," he said.

B and M in Norwich's Riverside retail park have also reported a surge in demand for umbrellas but shop floor supervisor Tracey Goreham said this had been mitigated by other factors.

"We don't see as a big a change as other places because we don't sell wellies and raincoats," she said. "We do get people asking for them and we've definitely seen more people coming in and asking for brollies."

Great Yarmouth's SeaLife Centre also sees a boom in footfall when the weather turns soggy.

"We get a lot more walk-ins," said general manager Terri Harris. "But we're entering our peak two months for school trips so we're very busy anyway."

Ms Harris added that new events have also increased footfall: "It's difficult to say what's down to the weather and what's down to our new events - like having a mermaid swimming in the ocean tank. Last Saturday was that event and it was also horrible weather - we saw an increase in footfall of about 20%."