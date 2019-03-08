Gin bar and pub the Mash Tun closes, leaving four people without jobs

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Norwich gin bar and pub the Mash Tun has closed with four members of staff losing their jobs.

The Mash Tun will be reopening in September. Photo: Steve Adams The Mash Tun will be reopening in September. Photo: Steve Adams

But managers claim it will be reopening after refurbishment.

The site in Charing Cross will be split into smaller venues with the Mash Tun still occupying the front of the building with the potential for other businesses to also occupy the building.

Bosses of the pub have said the move should reduce the pub's footprint by around half but is a necessary exercise "in the current economy".

Operations manager Patrick Fisher said: "Unfortunately with the way the pub industry is at the moment we simply can't keep operating a big old building and waiting for the changes to be made. It's terribly sad but that's just the way it is.

"So you have to look at making the most of the building and bringing in other contractors."

Mr Fisher said staff had been aware of the possible closure for months and three had managed to find new jobs.

"When our landlord bought the building a number of months ago it became clear that there was a lot of work to be done on this big old building," he added. "We've had architects and planning inspectors in the building so staff have been aware of what's going on. We did have to sit staff down this morning and tell them we would be closing though."

Mr Fisher said submissions for renovations to the site will be submitted to Norwich City Council in the coming weeks though could not yet share any details.

"There will definitely still be a pub at that site. Obviously it's our hope to reopen by late September or early October but as always with these things you simply don't know what might cause a delay," he said.

He added that the closure of the Mash Tun was entirely unrelated to his ongoing court battle in which he has denied three counts of fraud after a battle over the Bullards gin brand.

"I'm an employee of the Mash Tun," said Mr Fisher. "The court case has in no way impacted this."