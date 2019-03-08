Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final PA Wire/PA Images

After an extraordinary season for Norwich City and a series of breathtaking Champions League games, football fans truly believe anything is possible.

Zavvi customers were wrong sent a message saying they had won tickets to the Champions League final Zavvi customers were wrong sent a message saying they had won tickets to the Champions League final

And some thought they had won a prize that would top off an incredible season in style.

Customers of e-commerce site Zavvi received an email congratulating them on winning tickets to see Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

The lucky winners were told they had scooped a prize package including tickets, a two-night stay in Madrid, flights, transfers and £250 in cash.

But after the wild celebrations came the crushing reality.

John Taylor, 41, who works in IT and lives in Wymondham, said: "I love football and have watched all the European games this season - and the semi finals were incredible.

"I said to my mates after the Spurs game 'I wonder how hard it is to get tickets'. I had even mentioned to one of them whose dad used to work for Gazprom, which sponsor the competition, 'will your dad get any freebies?'.

"Then I got this email saying I'd won some. At first I thought it was a scam but when I checked the email and everything it did seem real. Sadly it was an error. But I only found out when I Googled it. I'm furious. My mate's dad isn't getting any free tickets either."

Jono Read, 30, who lives in Norwich said: "I am not sure what was more confusing when the email dropped into my inbox - the news I'd won a competition to go to a football match when I have very little interest in the sport or the fact I had been selected as a winner from a prize draw I hadn't entered.

"Despite not being aware of entering any competitions this particular email looked promising.

"I consider myself technology savvy and could tell this wasn't like all of the other spam emails that land in my inbox. I had been a Zavvi customer after all.

"I took to Twitter to ask what was going on but before I could even send a tweet it became clear it had been a mistake on their behalf.

"Reading the responses it became apparent anyone and everyone was now going to Madrid ... if the emails were to be believed. While I can laugh it off, it was particularly painful reading the responses from Liverpool and Spurs fans, for who this prize meant so much more."

It is thought hundreds of Zavvi customers got the email.

Tickets for the match are expected to fetch thousands and return flights to Madrid around June 1 are currently priced at £550.

Zavvi said: "Apologies, we're aware of the problem regarding the recent Mastercard competition. We seem to have had some technical issues and we're currently looking into this."